Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alteryx Price Performance

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

