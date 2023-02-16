Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

