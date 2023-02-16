Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $66,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $66,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,008. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

