Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 20,692 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,809 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

