Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,665 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

