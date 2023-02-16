Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Trimble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble Profile

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

