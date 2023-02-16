Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $210,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 7.5 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.18.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

