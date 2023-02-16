Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $284,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.