Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $302,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.91.

Insider Activity

Insulet Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $297.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

