Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.
