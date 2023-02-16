Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

