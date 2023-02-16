Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$202.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

