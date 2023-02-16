Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

DEVO stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.43) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 197.50 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £157.76 million and a PE ratio of 507.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.03.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

About Devolver Digital

(Get Rating)

Read More

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.