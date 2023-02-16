Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Increases By 18.7%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,374. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $153.55.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.