Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expands By 18.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

