SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. 377,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 272,612 shares.The stock last traded at $154.04 and had previously closed at $151.57.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Comerica Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

