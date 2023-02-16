Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of SCCO opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

