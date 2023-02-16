Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 17.6% in January

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

