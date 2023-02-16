SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.89 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

