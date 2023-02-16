STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 140.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 35.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAA stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.