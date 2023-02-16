Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $7,962,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

