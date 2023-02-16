Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,932 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

