Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,797 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $43.05.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
