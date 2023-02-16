Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,797 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $43.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

