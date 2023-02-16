Stifel Nicolaus Trims Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Target Price to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.31.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$720.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$6.99.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,593,278.06. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 57,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total value of C$369,779.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,320,113.56. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

