Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stem Put Options (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,718 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average volume of 4,712 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

