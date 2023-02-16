StockNews.com Downgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,741 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 1,187,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.