StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Down 11.3 %
ADXS stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44.
About Advaxis
