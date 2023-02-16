StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.