StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
ONTX stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.04.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.