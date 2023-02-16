StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.04.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.