StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.35. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12.
Vista Gold Company Profile
