StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.35. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

