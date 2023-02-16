Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €15.50 ($16.67) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.82) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €15.54 ($16.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of €15.72 ($16.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.06.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.