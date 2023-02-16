Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 266,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

