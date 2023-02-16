Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $16.98. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 273,178 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

About Sunnova Energy International

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

