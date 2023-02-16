SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $300.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.91 and its 200 day moving average is $303.79. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

