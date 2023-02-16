SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,656.54 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,553.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

