SVB Wealth LLC Has $367,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 460.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro Price Performance

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.