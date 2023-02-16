SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

About Manulife Financial

Shares of MFC opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.