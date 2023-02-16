SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

