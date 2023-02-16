SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,531 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.01 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

