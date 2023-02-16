SVB Wealth LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.1% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 51,957 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $89,024,000 after acquiring an additional 439,174 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

