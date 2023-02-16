SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 1.8 %

EXPO opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $343,736. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

