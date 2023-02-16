Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $45.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

