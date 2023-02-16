Taseko Mines Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

