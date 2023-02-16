TD Securities Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$83.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.00.

EQB Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQB opened at C$67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.25. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$78.68.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

