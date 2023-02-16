TD Securities Downgrades Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) to Tender

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.87 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.75. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of SBB opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.61 million and a P/E ratio of 28.83.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

