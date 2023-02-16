TD Securities Downgrades Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) to Tender

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.87 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.75. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
Shares of SBB opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.61 million and a P/E ratio of 28.83.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
