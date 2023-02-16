TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 243,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $32,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

