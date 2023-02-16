TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE T opened at C$27.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.38. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The company has a market cap of C$39.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

TELUS Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TELUS

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.