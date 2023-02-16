Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Boosted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

