The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of AES worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC increased its stake in AES by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 99.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in AES by 129.2% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AES by 3,973.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth $35,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity

AES Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -140.43%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.