The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,940 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Container Store Group worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCS opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

